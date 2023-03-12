Bhopal: Congress to lay siege to Raj Bhawan today; traffic diversion in place from 11am-2 pm

Barricades have been placed to regulate traffic in wake of Congress protest on Monday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): On the direction of AICC, party leaders are going to lay siege to the Raj Bhawan on Monday, the day the Vidhan Sabha resumes its Budget Session after Holi holidays. State Congress president Kamal Nath will lead the protest. Former CM minister Digvijaya Singh, party’s state in-charge JP Agarwal, Arun Yadav and Suresh Pachouri are going to take part in the demonstration. State Congress vice president Rajiv Singh said a procession from Jawahar Bhawan will be taken out at 12 noon. The Congress during the demonstration is going to highlight the alleged financial issues the country is facing because of crony capitalism and favours extended to Adani Group. The issues related to the state will also be raised during the demonstration. Meanwhile, Congress MLA Jitu Patwari, who has been expelled from the Assembly Budget session, is connecting all the issues that the Congress is going to raise with his suspension from the House.

Nath preparing Cong’s agitation sitting in Dubai: HM

He said, “The seriousness of the Congress party can be gauged from the fact that the PCC president Kamal Nath is preparing for the agitation sitting in Dubai. "The Congress agitation will see the same result like their earlier protests, ” said the home minister. Taking a jibe at the opposition party, Mishra said that he came to know about the Congress agitation through social media platforms.

Barricades have been placed to regulate traffic movement in wake of Congress protest on Monday | FP

Traffic diversion in place

In wake of Congress demonstration, vehicular traffic will remain diverted from the Bharat Mata square to Roshanpura square from 11 am to 2 pm on Monday. Barricades have also been placed to regulate the traffic. Traffic movement shall remain shut on the Atal path and the road connecting the Bharat Mata square to Roshanpura square. Vehicles heading towards Roshanpura from Bharat Mata square will be able to pass through Nehru Nagar, Manit Square, Mata mandir square, P&T square and TT Nagar to reach their destination. Those commuters who will be passing through Jahangirabad, polytechnic square and VIP road will be able to pass through the Bharat Mata square and smart road to reach their respective destinations.