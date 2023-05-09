 Bhopal: Congress to launch Nari Samman Yojana from today
Nath will launch the scheme in Chhindwara.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 09, 2023, 02:34 AM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Kamal Nath will launch Nari Samman Yojana from Tuesday under which women will get financial aid of Rs 1,500 per month while Rs 500 will be provided for domestic gas cylinder.

Nath will launch the scheme in Chhindwara. Before the launch, Sundar Kand will be recited. In other districts, Congress leaders will start the scheme. Under the scheme, forms will be filled from May 9. The state government has launched Ladli Behna Yojana recently. Under the scheme, selected women will get Rs 1,000 per month. Both the schemes of BJP-led state government and Congress are aimed to woo women voters.

