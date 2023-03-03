Bhopal: Congress to launch agitation in city over diluting democratic practices in the state, says Rau MLA Jitu Patwari

Congressmen protesting against suspension of party MLA Jitu Patwari from Assembly Budget session in Bhopal on Friday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Congress leaders will stage demonstration against the government either on March 13 or 14, in Bhopal, for diluting democratic practices in the state, MLA Jitu Patwari told media persons here on Friday.

The Congress legislators and members are annoyed as MLA Jitu Patwari has been suspended for the entire Budget session, by the Speaker on Thursday. The Congress wanted to bring the Assembly issue on the roads.

MLAs and other party members attended a meeting at the house of MLA Patwari. The party members form Indore and from his constituency have also come and attended the meeting.

MLA Patwari told media persons that in the meeting the members decided to stage agitation against the state government in Bhopal. They also agreed that the action taken against the MLA in the assembly was not justified and the decision was one-sided.

Patwari said that they will discuss the issue with the PCC chief and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath about their plan to agitate. ‘After discussing the issue with ex-CM Nath, he will finalise the date, which would be March 13 or March 14’, he said.

Patwari gets political benefits: The incidents that occurred in the House have given some political benefits to Congress legislator Jitu Patwari.

As a result of Patwari’s suspension, the entire Congress stood by him.

A message has been sent to the party high command that Patwari has been aggressively taking on the ruling party in Madhya Pradesh.

Patwari is considered close to Rahul Gandhi. The occurrences in the House have raised his stature in the eyes of Rahul Gandhi.