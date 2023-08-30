Bhopal: Congress To Hold Rallies Of Rahul, Priyanka To Counter BJP’s Janashirwad Yatras

Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going to launch Janashirwad Yatras from September 3.

National president of the party JP Nadda will start it from Chitrakoot.

From September 6, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister of Road Transport and Highway Nitin Gadkari will lead thse Yatras from different places.

The opposition Congress is also rolling up its sleeves to counter the BJP’s strategy.

The party plans to hold public rallies to be addressed by Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge in September.

Rahul may address rallies in Shahdol. Similarly, plans are afoot to hold rallies to be addressed by Priyanka Gandhi in Malwa.

Kharge will be sent to an area in Chambal dominated by the people of SC category.

The state Congress committee has sought time from these leaders, so that arrangements may be made for their rallies.

Most of the senior leaders of the BJP will be in the state next month. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come to Bhopal on September 25 to conclude the Yatra.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Smriti Irani, Girraj Singh and other leaders will arrive in the state.

To counter the BJP’s move, the Congress is planning to bring its senior leaders to the state.

According to Congress’s general secretary Rajiv Singh, senior party leaders will address public rallies next month.

MPCC president Kamal Nath is holding talks about the next programmes of these leaders, Singh said.

According to him, the party’s in-charge of MP, Randeep Singh Surjewala and chairman of the screening committee Jitendra Singh will be in Bhopal and hold meetings with the senior party leaders.

The Congress plans to hold public rallies after these meetings.

The BJP is trying to create an atmosphere by taking out Yatras from Vindhya, Malwa, Nimar, Gwalior, Chambal and Mahakaushal.

The Congress, too, is planning to hold some big events to counter the BJP’s strategy.