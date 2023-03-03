Bhopal: Congress to bring no trust motion against Speaker, says Kamal Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party legislatures have decided to bring no confidence motion against the Speaker on Friday, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath told media persons, here on Thursday. The decision was taken after Congress MLA Jitu Patwari was suspended from the assembly for the entire budget session, on Thursday.

A meeting was called by ex-CM Nath at his residence in which party MLAs decided to bring the no-confidence motion against Speaker Girish Gautam, in the assembly on Friday.

After the meeting, talking to media persons Nath said that the assembly and the parliament are made, in which members can raise public interest issues.

‘But here in Madhya Pradesh, violating all the norms and rules, the Speaker took one-sided decision and suspended the MLA’, he said.

He also claimed that MLA Patwari was discussing the issue of corruption in the assembly. Whatever the MLA was stating, was based on the reply given by the government in the assembly.

He alleged, ‘The democratic practices in the state are at stake, it is not a matter of suspension of MLA Patwari, the government wants to suppress the voice of democracy and of opposition’.

He also alleged that the state government is launching multi- crore projects in the state not for the sake of development, but it is related to the commission.

The state government is taking huge loans and giving money to the contractors in advance and taking commission from it, he said.

Leader of Opposition Dr Govind Singh said, ‘In the past two years crorer of rupees were spent on food in the party’s programme from government coffer. The issue was raised by MLA Patwari and he was punished in the assembly’.

MLA Patwari alleged that the state is under huge debt, around 3 lakh crore loan had been taken by the government and when the Congress will form the government in the state, they will institute an inquiry into the matter.

Earlier in the assembly, MLA Patwari announced that he will sit in an indefinite strike. The LoP Dr Govind Singh interrupted and asked him to keep quite on the issue.

Later talking to Free Press outside the house, MLA Patwari once again claimed that he will to sit on a strike, but he put rider saying. ‘I have to take permission from party leader Kamal Nath before taking any decision’. During the press conference and after the MLA or the other party leader did not give any statement on the issue.