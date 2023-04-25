Bhopal: Congress to bring 388-point charge-sheet against BJP

Representative Image | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party’s charge-sheet committee has prepared 388-point charge sheet against BJP-led state government on the basis of which it will mount a scathing attack on saffron party during Assembly elections to be held this year.

The Congress party is not leaving any stone unturned to defeat BJP and has formed different committees to condemn BJP on different counts. Committee vice-president Paras Saklecha said that there were more than 388 points in the charge-sheet. “And it has been divided into three parts - financial scams, misrule and mismanagement,” he added.

The component of financial scams includes 168 allegations and charges related to midday meal, illegal mining, smart city, nursing college. The component of misrule includes 124 allegations and charges related to corruption, Infant Mortality Rate, Maternal Mortality Rate, rise in crime rate.

The component of mismanagement includes 96 allegations and charges pertaining to increasing debt, sky-high difference between budget provision and actual expenditure, shortage of officers and employees, more than 50% temporary employees of different categories, misappropriation of funds, heavy fees in private schools.

