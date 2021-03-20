Bhopal: Congress takes out Tiranga Yatra to recall fall of Kamal Nath government by ‘undemocratic forces’

Bhopal: The Congress party observed Save Democracy Save, Constitution Day on Saturday.

On March 20, 2020, former chief minister Kamal Nath had resigned as Madhya Pradesh chief minister as his government was toppled after Jyotiraditya Scindia joined BJP with his supporters. To mark the day, Congress party members observed it as Sanvidhan Samman Diwas.

The Congress leaders took out - Tiranga Yatra - and paid floral tribute at statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr BR Ambedkar. The programmes were organised at district headquarters and state headquarters.

Congress party state media vice president Bhupendra Gupta said Nath government was formed after 15 years in 2018. “The Nath government did remarkable work in the field of women empowerment, for farmers, youths and all sections of the society. But Nath government was toppled by non-democratic forces in the state,” Gupta said and added, “Kamal Nath offered to resign instead of compromising with democratic values”.