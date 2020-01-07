Bhopal: Congress spokesperson Saluja issues list, asks Vijayvargiya if those named are patriot or mafias

BHOPAL: Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja issued a list on Tuesday and asked the BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya to clarify whether those named in the list are patriot or mafias.

In the list issued by Saluja include names of: Youvraj Ustad, Hemant Yadav, Munna Doctor, Jeetu Yadav among others. Those named in the list have allegedly been involved in various scams and illegal activities in Indore.

Taking a jibe at Vijayvargiya he asked, “Are they patriot or mafia? What is the reason behind for their frequent jail journeys? Is it for pilgrimage? ”