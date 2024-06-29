Bhopal: Congress Set To Corner Govt On Corruption

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress is set to go all out against the government in the assembly from Monday when the monsoon session of the House is beginning.

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar and Deputy Leader of Opposition Hemant Katare have begun to create an atmosphere against the government.

The Congress plans to corner the government on corruption. The nursing scam is the main issue that the party is ready with to put the government on the mat. The party has chalked out a strategy to pull up the then medical education minister Vishvas Sarang.

The opposition may also target the Transport Department. The Congress may dress down the government on the issue of rip-off at the transport check posts in the name of checking vehicles. The government has begun to take suitable measures to improve the situation to counter the opposition charges in the House.

Apart from these two major issues, the opposition is going to take the bureaucrats to task. The Congress legislators are getting ready to target the bureaucrats. They may take the government to task on the issue of transfers. The opposition is collecting information about the tenders issued by the government in the past.

The electricity department is also on the opposition’s target. They may ask the government to include new names of beneficiaries in the Ladli Behna Yojna and raise the amount to Rs 3,000 under the scheme.

All proceedings should be telecast live or it should not be done at all

Leader of Opposition Umang Singh has written a letter to Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar for live telecast of the assembly proceedings. In the letter, Singhar said if the entire proceedings cannot be telecast, it should be stopped. The speech of the Chief Minister and that of the Finance Minister should also not be telecast live.