Bhopal: Congress Seeks Ban On New Announcements By Government | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of Opposition Govind Singh on Monday wrote a letter to Election Commission of India (ECI) demanding to direct the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led State government not to make any new announcements as the party released its first list of 39 candidates for the 230-seat State Assembly.

The letter read, “Madhya Pradesh elections are likely to be held in the month of November this year. The ruling party, BJP has started its preparations for the election by releasing the first list of 39 candidates.

Any kind of announcement at this time will directly come under the category of giving inducements to the voters, which is a clear violation of the model code of conduct.”

“Therefore, it is requested to direct the Madhya Pradesh government about not making any new announcement so that the election process can be completed in a fair and transparent manner,” the letter further states.

Singh said, “The central leadership of the BJP has announced the first list of 39 candidates for the State Assembly polls which is likely to be held in November this year and the candidates have started campaigning in full swing.

Read Also MP: LoP Govind Singh Writes To ECI Urging It To Direct State Govt To Stop Making New Announcements

Now, at such a time, when the candidates have been declared, the election process has started, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is making many announcements to impress the voters by luring the public.”

Money is being distributed in different names, so the Chief Minister is doing the work of luring the voters in this way. Hence, he has requested the Chief Election Commissioner to direct the State government not to make new announcements and to ban the new announcements made by the Chief Minister, the veteran Congress leader added.

Meanwhile, Congress media State vice-president Bhupendra Gupta said that he is going to file a legal petition in ECI seeking to add the expenses of the programme been organised by the State government in these 39 Assembly constituencies.

The petition will also appeal to put ban on the announcement of the development works in these constituencies by the government. “If the ECI reply is not satisfactory or failed to mature our appeal or the demands, we will be going to file the petition in the High Court,” he added. Notably, the BJP released its first list of 39 candidates for the 230-seat State Assembly on last Thursday, August 17.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)