Bhopal: Congress Rebel Daga Richest Candidate To File Nomination On Last Day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress rebel Jitendra Daga is the richest man among those who have filed nominations on Monday in the city. Daga and his wife Nishi Daga have Rs 5 crore and Rs 6 crore respectively in different bank accounts. Agriculture land worth Rs 88.15 crore is in his credit, while his wife Nishi Daga has agriculture land worth Rs 7 crore. They do not have any bank loans.

Besides, BJP candidate Alok Sharma owns cash and jewellery worth Rs 65.26 lakh while his wife Shradha Sharma owns Rs 1.26 crore. Alok Sharma has immovable property worth Rs 3.7 crore and his wife owns immovable property worth Rs 1.3 crore. He has liabilities of Rs 68.87 lakh. Bhagwandas Sabnani owns Rs 36.3 lakh cash in different bank accounts while his wife Lata Sabnani Rs 63.4 lakh. He and his wife have also immovable property worth Rs 1.25 crore each.

Congress rebel Nasir Islam has Rs 53.7 lakh in banks while his wife has Rs 29.71 lakh. He has immovable property worth Rs 1.5 crore while his wife has immovable property worth Rs 3 crore. He has liabilities of Rs 62.76 lakh and his wife has liabilities of Rs 34.11 lakh.