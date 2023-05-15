Bhopal: Congress plans to raise corruption, governance on Karnataka pattern

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Encouraged by the electoral victory in Karnataka, the Congress has decided to follow the same method of contesting the election in Madhya Pradesh as it did in the southern state.

The party, which is going to highlight corruption and governance in the state, has been working on a strategy that it should follow in MP.

The party leaders have realised that instead of big issues, they should highlight local problems.

Another important issue that may be highlighted is corruption which has hit the common man hard.

The issue of 40% commission raised by the Congress in Karnataka paid dividends.

A meeting of Sasmanvay (coordination) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) also discussed the corruption issue.

The RSS has already told the government that corruption in lower bureaucracy may turn into a major problem for the government in the ensuing election.

As far as corruption is concerned, the Congress plans to bring out a serious of allegations against the ministers and the BJP leaders.

The party will put up a few cases of corruption to target some important leaders and ministers of the BJP.

The Congress leaders will hold press conferences to raise corruption cases against the ministers besides they will target a few officers. They are gathering evidence for it.

The party is setting up separate teams to raise corruption cases against the government. The teams will visit different parts in the state to create an atmosphere against the government.

A charge-sheet will also be released in connection with corruption.

Leader of Opposition Govind Singh has said the Congress will fight the ensuing election on corruption, price rise and unemployment.

According to Singh, the scams during the BJP rule will be highlighted and a strategy is being made for it.