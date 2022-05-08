Bhopal: Congress organisational polls from May last week

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress organisational elections for booth level committees will conclude by May 28, said Congress state election in-charge, Ramchandra Khuntia, on Saturday.

Khuntia was addressing the media at MPCC headquarters. He said that the membership campaign of Congress was on and Congress has made 26.07 lakh members till now. The membership campaign before previous assembly elections stood at 17 lakh, which has now crossed 26 lakh 7 thousand, he added.

Khuntia clarified that only those members who have taken membership before April 15 would be allowed to vote for booth level elections.

