Bhopal: Congress opposes Governor’s visit to Shivraj’s place

BHOPAL: Lalji Tandon, after assuming the charge of Governor of the state, paid his maiden visit to any leader’s place on Sunday.

Tandon reached the residence of ex-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Sources said Tandon also had lunch at Chouhan’s residence.

On the other hand, Congress leaders have opposed Tandon reaching to Chouhan’s place. Congress spokesman JP Dhanopia said the visit of Governor Lalji Tandon to ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and having meals puts a question mark on the impartiality of his Excellency, who is also a constitutional head of the state. According to Dhanopia, his Excellency should maintain distance in accordance with previous traditions except his visits on festival or marriage functions.

Earlier, Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha attacked Tandon over indirect elections in urban bodies. Tankha advised Tandon to follow rajdharma in connection with elections of urban bodies through indirect method.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath had to personally go to appease Tandon, who had got annoyed over Tankha’s tweet. Congress has again attacked Tandon through Dhanopia’s statement.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, during her term as Governor of Madhya Pradesh, used to visit Chouhan’s residence on the festival of Rakshabandhan.

Such instances of Governor visiting any politician have not come up in MP.

Political analysts maintain that Governor visiting Chouhan and Congress attacking the former shows that temperature of political arena in the state may rise. It is said that Tandon does not come under pressure and his visit to Chouhan’s place may affect his relations with Congress government.