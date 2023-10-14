 Bhopal: Congress Objects To Patel’s Move To Oppose Transfer Of Narsinghpur Collector
Bhopal: Congress Objects To Patel's Move To Oppose Transfer Of Narsinghpur Collector

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 14, 2023, 11:48 PM IST
article-image
Congress | Representational Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress has taken strong objection to the alleged viral letter of BJP MLA from Narsinghpur Jalam Singh Patel in which he allegedly protested the move to transfer Narsinghpur Collector Riju Bafna. The Congress approached the Election Commission, demanding action against Patel for violating the model code of conduct (MCC).

In the memorandum given to the Chief Electoral Officer, Congress in charge for Election Commission works, JP Dhanopia said Bafna seems to be openly working in favour of the BJP. Hence, she should be transferred so that fair elections could be held in Narsinghpur.

At the same time, he demanded that a case of violation of MCC should be filed against Patel for trying to oppose Bafna’s transfer.

In the viral letter, Patel has written to the CM that Bafna did commendable work by successfully organising the Ladli Behna programme in the recent past and everyone is happy with her working style. He said if she was transferred then it would be unacceptable and would be an anti-people move. 

