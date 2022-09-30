Bhopal: Congress MLA's kurta once again gets torn during Adivasi Nyay Yatra

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The kurta of Congress MLA Panchilal Meda was once again torn while leading the Adivasi Nyay Yatra when he was trying to cross barricades raised by the police at Lalghati, here on Thursday. The rally began from Dhar district raising corruption allegations in the construction of Karam dam.

Earlier during the monsoon session the MLA's kurta was allegedly torn, which created huge ruckus in the assembly.

The Yatra was related to the Karam dam leakage issue. The dam was constructed at Rs 304 crore and the Congress leaders alleged that huge corruption had damaged the dam.

The Yatra was taken out demanding compensation to the farmers who had lost their crops and even the soil of their agricultural fields. The Yatra began from Karam dam on September 23 and was scheduled to meet the Governor on September 29. However, the police raised barricades at Lalghati to prevent the rally from entering the city.

State Congress president and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath met the Yatra members at Lalghati and also sat on a demonstration along with Congress MLAs Sachin Yadav, Surendra Singh Baghel, Ashok Marskole and others against the government.

Nath stated that the administration had misbehaved with MLA Meda and the state government is not paying attention to the problems of the people who had lost their land, crops, houses and their properties in the dam leakage.

"After 12 months, our government will be exposed for the corruption that took place and people will punish them. The government will provide assistance to the tribals and those who had got affected", Nath stated.

Kohefiza police have registered a case against MLA Panchilal Meda, Ashok Marskole and other 200-300 Congressmen under section 341 and 143 of the IPC for blocking roads and for unlawful public assembly at the square.