Bhopal: Congress MLA PC Sharma sets up loan stall for essentials

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress workers led by Bhopal South MLA PC Sharma protested against rising prices of essential commodities by putting up a stall where people submitted applications for loan to buy gas, petrol and other commodities.

Sharma along with other workers put up the stall at Shivaji Nagar with banners and posters saying that loan is available to one of the most expensive things like diesel, petrol, gas cylinder and other items.

“BJP government is testing the patience of common people. They are increasing prices of essential commodities on daily basis. Prices of petrol and diesel are increased almost every day,” said Sharma.

He said that Congress has started a campaign against inflation and will intensify it further in the coming days. People have started committing suicide as they cannot sustain their families.

All pleas of the common man are falling on deaf ears of the BJP government, he added.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 11:14 PM IST