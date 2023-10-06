Bhopal: Congress MLA, Others Get 1-yr Jail In 12-yr-old Case

Vivek Tripathi (L), Vipin Wankhede (R) |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A local court on Friday sentenced six Congress leaders including party MLA from Agar-Malwa Vipin Wankhede and Congress media wing president Vivek Tripathi to one year of imprisonment. Judge Jayant Sharma passed the order.

NSUI president Ravi Parmar said, “We will appeal before High Court against the court order. NSUI respects court’s order.”

In 2011, NSUI leaders had gheraoed Vidhan Sabha to demand student union elections in the state. A case was registered against Vipin Wankhede, Vivek Tripathi, Vikas Nandwana, Mahak Nagar, Sanjay Verma and Gaurav Uike. The case was registered against Wankhede at Jahangirabad police station.

Infighting in Cong substantial: Gupta

Former Home Minister Umashankar Gupta said infighting had increased substantially in Congress. Senior Congress leaders are lobbying hard for Assembly tickets, which deepened the mess in the grand old party.

“It seems that this time election is Congress versus Congress,” he told mediapersons at BJP officer here on Friday.

Responding to a query, he said due to growing internal bickering, former Congress State President Arun Yadav had decided not to contest election. Some other Congress leaders are also distancing themselves from the election.

To a query that Kailash Vijayvargiya got ticket though he had announced that he was least interested in contesting, Umashankar Gupta said Vijayvargiya deserved accolades for speaking things clearly.