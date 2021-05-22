Bhopal: Congress MLA donates Rs 24 lakh for JP Hospital Covid ward

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA PC Sharma donated Rs 24 lakh to JP Hospital for Covid ward under MLA discretionary fund on Saturday. He gave ambulance worth Rs 16 lakh and Rs 8 lakh to purchase equipment for Covid ward. So far, he has distributed Rs 65 lakh from MLA discretionary fund.

MLA has discretionary fund limit of Rs 1 crore. MLA can spend on welfare works in his Vidhan Sabha constituency. Sharma visited hospital and distributed money under various heads.

PC Sharma said, “I have given Rs 8 lakh for purchasing equipment needed for Covid ward and Rs 16 lakh for ambulance. So far I have spent Rs 65 lakh on JP Hospital.”