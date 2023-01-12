Bhopal: Congress MLA demands plots, Rs 2 Lakh compensation for slum dwellers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA PC Sharma has demanded plots and Rs 2 lakh compensation for slum dwellers removed from Kolar Tiraha (tri-section) and Rs 50k for shopkeepers of the locality. Slums were removed for construction of a 6-lane 16 km CC Road from Kolar tri-section. MLA Sharma with local corporator Pravin Saxena informed the media on Thursday.

They said that slum dwellers were given puttahs in 1984 and every government renewed it. In biting cold when the collector ordered to close schools, their houses have been dismantled. It is pathetic, the duo added.

Slum dwellers are being misled with assurance of allotment of plots. But even after one month, they are living in the open in biting cold, they added. Administration should immediately allot plot and Rs 2 lakh compensation and Rs 50k for shopkeepers. They said that even demarcation was made but the administration took a u-turn and dismantled the slums for construction of road. No one is protesting the road construction but slum dwellers should be properly rehabilitated, the duo added.