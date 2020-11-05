Bhopal: Congress MLA Arif Masood’s college running sans BMC building permission

BHOPAL: Congress MLA Arif Masood’s Indira Priyadarshini College was running without Bhopal Municipal Corporation building permission. Masood formed Aman Education Society in 1999, and without getting building permission from the BMC went ahead raising concrete structures on the premises. During the said period and till 2008, the Congress was in power in BMC Parishad. First Congress’ Vibha Patel was mayor and then Congress leader Sunil Sood sat on the mayor’s chair. It was in 2008, that there was change of guard in the municipal Parishad and BJP with its mayors Krishna Gaur and Alok Sharma remained at helm till 2018.

BMC Building permission department assistant engineer AK Sahni, said Arif Masood started Aman Education Society in 1999 and had then applied seeking building permission.

However, even as the municipal body did not give him building permission, the society continued with the construction work on the premises. Taking a note of the illegal constructions, the BMC had issued notice to Masood, who in turn moved Bhopal District Court in 2005 challenging the notice. The Court then stayed BMC notice, directing the civic body not to hamper any construction work. BMC had then approached the High Court and matter is still pending there, said Sahni , adding that the civic body is trying to vacate the stay by HC.