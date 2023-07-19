Bhopal: Congress May Tie Up With AAP, SP In MP

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The opposition alliance that 26 parties discussed at a meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday may have an impact on the assembly election in five states.

After its formation, the alliance is going to face the first test in the assembly elections in five states.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are locked in a direct fight in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. In this contest, the smaller political outfits chip away at both the national parties by undercutting their votes.

Ergo, the Congress may take an initiative for entering into an alliance with smaller groups, so that they may not undercut its votes.

The opposition parties which attended the meeting in Bengaluru also included the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Aaam Aadmi Party (AAP).

After the BJP and the Congress, the BSP and the SP are two other parties active in MP. The AAP is also expected to do well in the ensuing assembly election in the state.

Both the AAP and the SP may tie up with the Congress and fight the election to strengthen the opposition unity. The SP got 1.3% of votes in the last election. In 2013, it secured 0.03% of votes. It received 1.89% of votes in 2008 and 3.71% in 2003.

The AAP, too, performed well in the civic bodies’ elections in MP and won the mayoral election in Singrauli. The party also caused harm to the Congress during the assembly election in Gujarat. Thus, the Congress may have an understanding with the AAP for the assembly election in MP.

Efforts on to woo BSP

The Congress is trying to woo the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for the assembly election in MP. The BSP, which supported the Congress in forming the government in 2018, secured 5.3% of votes. The Congress is trying to convince the BSP not to field candidates from those seats where its candidates may lose the election because of the BSP. According to sources, MPCC president Kamal Nath is holding a discussion with BSP chief Mayawati to find a way out.

