 Bhopal: Congress Leaders Complain To Lokayukta Against Senior Officers
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Congress Leaders Complain To Lokayukta Against Senior Officers

Bhopal: Congress Leaders Complain To Lokayukta Against Senior Officers

The team consisted of former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, RS member Vivek Tankha, Leader of Opposition Govind Singh Rajput and former president of party’s state unit Arun Yadav.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 28, 2023, 11:34 PM IST
article-image
Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A team of senior Congress leaders met Lokayukta NK Gupta on Monday and complained to him against Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains and CEO of State Rural Livelihood Mission LM Benwal.

The team consisted of former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, RS member Vivek Tankha, Leader of Opposition Govind Singh Rajput and former president of party’s state unit Arun Yadav.

Tankha said they had put up a summary of CAG report before the Lokayukta.

The CAG report contains comments on fake production, distribution and transportation.

According to Tankha, the state government should have conducted an inquiry into the report by an independent agency, but they did not do it.

Tankhs said the issue was brought to the notice of the Lokayukta.

Read Also
MP: BJP To Take Out 5 ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ Across State Ahead Of Assembly Polls, Hold ‘Workers...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Chandrayaan-3 Model To Be Installed In Park In Itarsi

Madhya Pradesh: Chandrayaan-3 Model To Be Installed In Park In Itarsi

National Sports Day: Better Infra, Focus On All Sports Helped India Excel, Say Olympians

National Sports Day: Better Infra, Focus On All Sports Helped India Excel, Say Olympians

Bhopal: Mahila Morcha Members Tie Hand-made Rakhi To CM Shivraj, VD Sharma

Bhopal: Mahila Morcha Members Tie Hand-made Rakhi To CM Shivraj, VD Sharma

Bhopal: Congress Leaders Complain To Lokayukta Against Senior Officers

Bhopal: Congress Leaders Complain To Lokayukta Against Senior Officers

Bhopal: Shiva Temple Still Locked; Uma Bharti Returns Disappointed From Raisen Fort

Bhopal: Shiva Temple Still Locked; Uma Bharti Returns Disappointed From Raisen Fort