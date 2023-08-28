Bhopal: Congress Leaders Complain To Lokayukta Against Senior Officers

Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A team of senior Congress leaders met Lokayukta NK Gupta on Monday and complained to him against Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains and CEO of State Rural Livelihood Mission LM Benwal.

The team consisted of former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, RS member Vivek Tankha, Leader of Opposition Govind Singh Rajput and former president of party’s state unit Arun Yadav.

Tankha said they had put up a summary of CAG report before the Lokayukta.

The CAG report contains comments on fake production, distribution and transportation.

According to Tankha, the state government should have conducted an inquiry into the report by an independent agency, but they did not do it.

Tankhs said the issue was brought to the notice of the Lokayukta.