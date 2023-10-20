 Bhopal: Congress Leaders Call Abhay Mishra ‘Fraud’
Party leaders protest against his re-entry

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 20, 2023, 12:14 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former legislator Abhay Mishra’s attempts to return to the Congress after resigning from the BJP failed on Thursday after local Congress leaders in Semaria constituency protested against the move. In a letter, written to MPCC president Kamal Nath by senior leaders of Semaria, it was alleged that Mishra is a fraud and involved in liquor peddling and other immoral acts.

They urged Nath to give a ticket to any Congress candidate from Semaria and they would ensure the candidate's victory, but Mishra should be kept away, since his entry would only tarnish the party’s image. On Wednesday, Mishra said that he would quit the BJP and work for the Congress. He resigned from the Congress to join the BJP just three months ago. In 2018, he left the BP to join the Congress. 

