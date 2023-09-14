Bhopal: Congress Leaders Brainstorm Over Candidate, No Name Finalised Yet | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress' Screening Committee members brainstormed for the second consecutive day on Wednesday to select the candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.

The committee members held a one-to-one meeting with the party leaders in New Delhi.

Discussion was held over allotting tickets to youths and women in the election. Party state in charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said that no candidates have been finalised as of now but the process is underway.

The Congress leaders including the members of the screening committee and PCC chief Kamal Nath brainstormed to select the candidate. The screening committee members Jitendra Singh, Surjewala held a one-to-one meeting with party leaders and also held discussion on deciding the criteria for candidate selection.

"We will contest the election under the leadership of Kamal Nath, who is the party's state Congress committee head. He was the Chief Minister when BJP toppled the people's elected government.

The BJP should be ready to be punished by the people of Madhya Pradesh," said Surjewala. The party leaders are discussing the seats and number of ticket aspirants there.

"No seats have been finalised yet and the screening committee meeting will go on for next few days." Targeting the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, he said that the party has only one objective that is to free the 8.5 crore people from BJP.

“We will win back Madhya Pradesh and get rid of the government which only believes in lies," said the Congress leader. He further said that in the last one week, the BJP has announced 3,000 schemes to woo voters.

"The reason they are doling out schemes and making false promises is only to win elections, as they have done nothing for the people of MP. If you had worked for the people in the last 18 years, then there would have been no need to announce 3,000 schemes," Surjewala said.