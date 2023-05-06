 Bhopal: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi to bugle up state assembly election from Jabalpur on June 12 th
Bhopal: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi to bugle up state assembly election from Jabalpur on June 12 th

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, May 06, 2023, 01:16 AM IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will sound bugle for state assembly election in Jabalpur on June 12 by releasing Vachan Patra (manifesto) specially prepared for women. She will also address a public meeting and participate in a rally.

State women wing president Vibha Patel said that Priyanka Gandhi was one of the most popular faces. Women, especially youngsters, like and appreciate her simplicity.

Sources said that party plans to woo women voters through women Vachan Patra. Recently, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had launched the Ladli Behna Yojana offering Rs 1,000 per month to women. The Congress may try to counter the scheme by offering more benefits.

