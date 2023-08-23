Bhopal: Congress Leader Pranav Pathak Joins BJP | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader and Deosar Janpad Panchayat president Pranav Pathak joined BJP in Bhopal on Tuesday. He left Congress as he was unhappy with Congress policies.

He joined BJP in presence of BJP State president VD Sharma and state BJP general secretary Hitanand Sharma. VD Sharma granted party’s membership to him.

Rahatgarh city council head quits BJP

BJP suffered a jolt on Tuesday as Rahatgarh city council chairman Pandit Neeraj Sharma deserted it to join Congress party.

He was considered a strong leader from Surkhi Assembly constituency (Sagar district). In 2010, Neeraj Sharma won as Janpad Panchayat president by defeating brother of Minister Govind Singh Rajput.

CM Meets Governor, Kicks Up Dust

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met governor on Tuesday evening for about 10 minutes. The meeting kicked up dust about change in state cabinet. At about 9 pm, CM met governor Mangubhai Patel.

The reason of the meeting was not yet disclosed, but in the political corridors the expansion of state cabinet became the talking point. Four MLAs may inducted in the state cabinet. At present, Madhya Pradesh has 30 ministers. The new induction may take place to satisfy old BJP leaders (MLAs) in the election year.