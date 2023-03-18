Bhopal: Congress keeping mum over no-trust motion against Speaker

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress has kept mum over the no-trust motion it brought against assembly Speaker Girish Gautam.

Fourteen days have passed since the no-trust motion was brought against him, but the party has stopped raising the issue.

According to Vidhan Sabha rules, an issue related to no-trust motion has to be decided within 14 days.

The Congress issued no-confidence motion on March 3. Neither the Speaker has taken any decision on the matter, nor has the Congress raised the issue.

Sources in the Congress say that there has been an agreement between the opposition and the ruling party that the no-trust motion against the Speaker will not be raised, and this is the reason that the party is maintaining silence on it.

Although the Congress has not withdrawn the motion in writing, the party is keeping away from raising it in the House.

Only three sittings of the budget session are left. It is possible that the budget session will end on March 21, so the no-trust motion brought by the Congress will be swept under the carpet.

The no-trust motion was brought after the suspension of Congress legislator Jitu Patwari from the House.

Former chief minister Kamal Nath announced in presence of journalists that he would bring no-trust motion against the Speaker.

The party’s silence over the issue without withdrawing the notice in writing has spawned resentment among the party legislators.

After giving no-trust notice, LoP called Speaker neutral

The Leader of Opposition Govind Singh, who issued no-confidence motion against Speaker Girish Gautam, hailed the latter in the House.

After giving the notice, Singh said the House could function because of Gautam’s impartiality. He further said that the Speaker was protecting the interests of legislators. Just before saying that, Singh accused Gautam of being biased.