Bhopal: Congress Jan Akrosh Rally stopped, party workers arrested

BHOPAL: Jan Akrosh Rally organised by Congress on Wednesday was stopped by the police at the Congress headquarters. Several party workers were arrested and released later, said a police official.

The rally was led by former minister and Congress MLA PC Sharma. He said that Congress workers were forcefully made to sit in the bus and detained. “BJP government cannot suppress the voice of common people reeling under unemployment and inflation,” said Sharma.

The protest rally against increasing prices of fuel, edible oils and unemployment started from Board Office Square. Congress workers present in large numbers wore black kurtas, Tshirts and aprons with slogans written on them.

From Board Office, the rally reached Congress Office seven number stop amidst presence of heavy police force. Police had put barricades around Congress office and roads nearby.

As the rally reached Congress office, PC Sharma, Arif Masood, Kailash Mishra and other leaders delivered short speeches. From PCC office, the Congress rally was to reach Raj Bhawan to submit memorandum to Governor.

Police did not allow rally to proceed, put party workers in three buses and took them to central jail. Large number of NSUI workers led by district president Ashutosh Choksey were also present.

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 07:18 PM IST