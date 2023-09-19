Bhopal: Congress Jan Aakrosh Yatra Begins Today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Jan Aakrosh Yatra of Congress is all set to start from Tuesday to take to people 18 years of the ‘misrule' of the BJP government. The yatra will travel 11,400 km in fifteen days covering all 230 constituencies of the state. The Yatra will be taken out from seven district headquarters.

The Yatras will be led by seven senior leaders of the party, including leader of opposition Dr Govind Singh (Yatra led by him will cover 1600 km), former union ministers, Arun Yadav (1700 km), Suresh Pachouri (1400 km) and Kantilal Bhuria (1700 km), besides CWC member Kamleshwar Patel (1900 km), ex-MP minister Jitu Patwari (1700 km) and former LoP Ajay Singh ‘Rahul’ (1400 km).

