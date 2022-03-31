Bhopal: Congress is struggling for its existence in the country, says Kailash Vijayvargiya

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has said that the Congress Party is struggling for its existence in the country. The public have discarded the party and their leaders.

Vijayvargiya made the above remark while talking to the media persons in state capital Bhopal on Thursday. He has arrived here to attend a review meeting.

State BJP in charge P Muralidhar Rao has called the meeting to review the work of Samarpan Nidhi and of Booth Vistrak yojna at BJP office in Bhopal.

The BJP spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi told media that district presidents, Mandal presidents, and other senior leaders were called in the meeting.

According to reports, Vision 2023 would be discussed and the leader would lay out a roadmap of the election campaigns in the meeting.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 01:30 PM IST