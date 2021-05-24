Bhopal: Congress is celebrating deaths, Sonia Gandhi watching blindly like Dhritarashtra, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hitting out at Congress leader Sonia Gandhi over her silence on her party member Kamal Nath's controversial statement about the COVID-19 pandemic, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said Congress is celebrating deaths.

"While we are busy serving people, Congress is ready to ignite the fire. Kamal Nath has to answer this. It is the time to fight together and you are busy celebrating deaths," Chouhan said. Speaking to ANI, the Madhya Pradesh CM said, "Kamal Nath is spreading anarchy in state, instead of supporting the government and people in this war-like situation."

Calling Sonia Gandhi as 'Dhritarashtra', he said, "I would like to ask Sonia Gandhi - do you approve of Kamal Nath's Indian corona statement? If no, then why are you watching blindly like Dhritarashtra? You should take action against it. If you approve his statement then she should tell the country, the thinking of Congress."

Speaking on COVID-19 cases in the state, Chouhan said with the help of the citizens, the COVID-19 is almost in control and the number of patients recovering from the infection is increasing.

"The state witnessed more than 7,000 recoveries today, while it recorded 2,936 new COVID-19 cases. The positivity rate in Madhya Pradesh has gone down to 4.2 per cent. But still, we need to be careful," he added.