 Bhopal: Congress Holds Meeting On Poll Manifesto
Bhopal: Congress Holds Meeting On Poll Manifesto

Bhopal: Congress Holds Meeting On Poll Manifesto

To attract youths, the Congress party may incorporate the offline system in recruitment.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, July 09, 2023, 12:32 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To bring transparency in recruitments, the Congress party may incorporate offline exam pattern in their election manifesto. Former chief minister Kamal Nath took the meeting in this connection here on Saturday and the final draft may be get ready by August.

To attract youths, the Congress party may incorporate the offline system in recruitment. Presently, the system is adopted by the MPPSC and UPSC. Party is preparing separate manifesto for women. Sops for anganwadi and mini anganwadi workers will be added and police personnel on night duty may get an additional allowance along with month’s salary every year.

