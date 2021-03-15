Bhopal: Congress has turned into SRP, says Chief Minister Chouhan in Assam

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said the Congress has turned into SRP (Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka).

There is no place for any fourth person in the party, Chouhan has said, adding that the party led by Rahul Gandhi has forgotten the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and begun to follow the path of Mohd Jinnah.

Chouhan made the above statement at different rallies in Assam on Monday. He said the Congress that ruled the state for many years was responsible for infiltration, hunger and unemployment.

Chouhan addressed three rallies in the state seeking votes for the BJP candidates for the ensuing assembly elections. He is one of the star campaigners of the party.

He sought votes for the party candidates in Naharkatia, Duliaganj and Dibrugarh assembly constituencies.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister of Assam Sarvananda Sonowal welcomed Chouhan.

Chouhan said the Congress did not require the leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma, but it needed people like Abruddin Ajmal who always tried to divide the nation in the name of religion.

How Rahul Gandhi who does knows nothing about the country can do anything good for Assam, he said, adding that what the Congress could not in 50 years, the BJP has done it in five years.

He said there was no violence and development was taking place everywhere in the state.

Chouhan further said the Congress would turn into history under the leadership of Rahul and Priyanka.

Assam is the land of patriots, workers, artists and litterateurs, he said. He explained the significance of the word Assam (Amazing, Soul, Strong, Ability and Monolithic).

The Congress had made the state of patriots into a land of infiltrators, Chouhan added.