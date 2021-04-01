Bhopal: Congress forms committee to investigate death of five villagers due to consumption of liquor

The Congress party have formed the five member committee to investigate the death of five villagers due to consumption of spurious liquor, in Bhind district, on Thursday. Earlier the Congress MLA and former minister Dr Govind Singh have raised the allegation against the state government that in the Lahar teshil five people had died due to spurious liquor.

The Bhind police refused such deaths. The Congress media coordinator Narendra Saluja informed that in the team the MLA Dr Govind Singh, MLA Pravind Pathak, former minister Lakhan Singh, former minister Ram Niwas Rawat and senior party member Ashok Singh.

They will prepare the report and will going submit to the state office. The Congress leader from Bhind district Dr Govind Singh alleged that in village Jetpur-Guda adjoining to state Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh five people had died in two days during the Holi festival.