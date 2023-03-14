Bhopal: Congress first order after coming to power will be to restore OPS, says Former finance minister Tarun Bhanot

Former Finance Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress MLA from Jabalpur, Tarun Bhanot | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former finance minister Tarun Bhanot told the House that if the Congress forms the government in the state after the assembly elections, its first order will be to restore the Old Pension scheme (OPS) in the state.

Pointing at the huge difference between the benefits being drawn under the New Pension Scheme (NPS) and OPS, the Congress leader while participating in Budget discussion in Assembly on Tuesday said that teacher is getting a pension of Rs 485 per month, while another is drawing Rs 49,500 because he is a beneficiary under OPS.

The government on Tuesday presented the Budget for the next financial year in the Assembly for approval. The ex-minister further pointed out the losses being incurred by the employees under NPS, in comparison to OPS. The former minister also claimed that the Budget for the financial year 2023-24 was prepared on the wrong facts. “It will not bring any development, but it will further harm the financial health of the state,” said Bhanot.

Congress MLA Bala Bachchan also blamed the state government for not taking the due amount of Rs 8100 crore the GST share of state from Government of India, but it resorted to the easy way of taking loans. When the Congress was in power in the state, in its 15-month rule the government had taken a loan of Rs 13,000 crore and the ruling BJP government had taken a loan of Rs 14,000 crore in a month, he added.

BJP, MLA Rajendra Pandey praised the Budget saying that the government has overcome the Corona pandemic crisis, it has launched several schemes and welfare programmes for the betterment of the women and society as a whole.