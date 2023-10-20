Bhopal: Congress Finalises Names For 50 Seats

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Names for 50 assembly seats have been finalised in the meeting of Congress Central Election Committee held in New Delhi on Thursday. Names for the rest of the seats will be finalised on Friday after more rounds of meeting.

The Congress is still struggling to find candidates for the remaining seats. The party’s meeting to select candidates continued till late in the night on Thursday. Since the Congress leaders could not reach a consensus, they have decided to meet again on Friday. After four rounds of meeting the Congress’s CEC have able to decide the names for 50 seats out of total 86. After two rounds of discussion on the lists held in the CEC on Wednesday, on Thursday again former chief minister Kamal Nath discussed the lists for two times with the Congress leaders in New Delhi.

“On many names the consensus has been reached, but on several, discussion is still pending. On Friday, the party leaders will meet once again and will have discussion," Nath told media persons in New Delhi. Among the tickets 16 which are finalised and yet to announce are Manawar –Dr Heerlal Alawa, Mhow –Ramkishore Shukla, Bhind- Choudhary Rakesh Singh, Datia-Rajendra Bharti, Sagar Nidhi Jain, Bhojpur-Rajkumar Patel, Bhopal south-PC Sharma, Shujalpur- Ramveer Singh Sikarwar, Bhopal North-Atif Aqueel, Sironj-Gagendra Raghuwanshi, Badnawar-Bhairo Singh Shekhawat, Simaria –Abhay Mishra, Indore-5-Satyanarayn Patel, Pansemal-Chandraprabha Karade, Timni Rivendra Singh Tomar and Morena –Rakesh Mawai. It was learnt that the ticket for Chhindwara district has been decided.

Earlier, the son of ex-CM Nath, Nakul Nath, had made the announcement for two seats in the district. In the district as many as seven constituencies are present. The party has to decide the ticket for Shivpuri. The ticket has been given to MLA KP Singh and the sitting MLA from BJP who had joined the Congress is also demanding the ticket from the seat. Sources to the party claim that the Shivpuri ticket may be changed in the new list.

Cong faces heat over Ashoknagar ticket

Congress supporters from Ashoknagar constituency led by Narendra Kumar Araya reached the PCC office and also at the ex-CM’s house to protest against ticket given to Haribabu Rai.

Araya said that the constituency is reserved for schedule category and the area around has 45,000 Ahirwar community people. He alleged that the ticket was given to Bedia community candidate, who are 100 in number.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)