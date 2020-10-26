Bhopal: Congress files over 200 complaints of poll code violation, 40 by BJP

BHOPAL: The main opposition party, Congress has filed more than 200 complaints of poll code violation with Election Commission. Ruling party BJP has filed 40 out of 650 complaints lodged with Election Commission in view of by-elections in 28 assembly constituencies.

Election commission official said about 30% of the complaints have come from the main opposition party Congress. Social workers have also filed complaints.

“A section of government officials and others want some officials to be transferred on the basis of complaints during election time. One third of these complaints fall in this category,’ said the official.

As many as 450 complaints have been resolved. Transfers of about dozen state officials were cancelled besides FIRs were registered in another dozen complaints. Out of about 200 complaints filed by the Congress, 135 have been disposed of while 86 are in under process. Action has been taken on 20 complaints filed by the Congress.

Former CM Kamal Nath was issued notice by Election Commission on BJP’s complaint. BJP had complained against him for making a derogatory remark against Imarti Devi who is contesting on BJP ticket from Dabra constituency.

FIRs have been lodged against Anuppur BJP contestant Bisahulal Singh for making derogatory remark against wife of Congress candidate. FIR has also been filed against BJP MLA and minister from Morena Girraj Dandotiya for issuing life threat to Nath.