 Bhopal: Congress Files Complaint Against Collectors, SP & SDM
The complaints raised before SP met with no response.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 02:28 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress has filed three complaints before Election Commission against the collector and SP of Datia, collector of Ashoknagar and SDM Chanchoda, here on Monday.

Congress leader JP Dhanopia said Congress candidate from Datia Rajendra Bharti placed several complaints against the government officials before collector of Datia but he ignored.

The complaints raised before SP met with no response. He demanded to remove the collector Sandeep Makin and SP Pradeep Sharma to conduct free and fair elections in the district. The other complaint relates to decision of High Court, Jabalpur.

The Court had ordered in the decision given on November 8 to remove Ashoknagar district collector Subash Kumar Dwivedi with immediate effect.

In the third compliant, Dhanopia stated that the Congress candidate from Chachauda Laxman Singh had raised the issue in which BJP candidate along with her sister and one advocate had visited bungalow of SDM Vikas Kumar Anand. They were carrying a ‘packet’ in their hands and it is possible that the BJP people are trying to ‘manage’ the SDM for the election.

article-image
Bhopal: Congress Files Complaint Against Collectors, SP & SDM

