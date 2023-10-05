Bhopal: Congress Doesn’t Have Capacity To Give Any Offer To Me, Says Prabhat Jha

Prabhat Jha |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former president of the BJP’s state unit Prabhat Jha has said the Congress does not have the ability to give him any offer.

According to Jha, he is on good terms with many Congress leaders, but his trust in the BJP is not so weak that anyone will tell him to join their organisation.

Digvinaya Singh knows it very well, Jha said, adding that he has been a member of the RSS since he was six years old.

Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan are necessary for the assembly election in MP, Jha said.

People of the entire country have faith in Modi and Chouhan has influence among the people in MP, Jha further said.

Since the party has decided to fight the election under a collective leadership this time, it has not announced any face for the post of chief minister, Jha said.

Fielding Union ministers and MPs in the election is part of the party’s strategy which will give benefit to the BJP, he said, adding that the BJP is confident of forming the next government with 150 seats, Jha said.

