Bhopal: Congress distances itself from Digvijaya’s statement on Khargone riots

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress has distanced itself from the statement of Digvijaya Singh that Bharatiya Janata Party scripted stone-pelting incidents by paying money to Muslim boys.

State Congress media coordinator Narendra Saluja said, “We have not seen any such statement of Digvijaya Singh anywhere. Whatever he might have said must be his own statement, not that of party.”

In fact, his statement has not gone down well with a section of party leaders who feel his statement was unnecessary and that too at a time when the party was trying to corner government over Khargone riots.

A party leader said Digvijaya Singh statement meant Muslims did throw stones during Ramnavami procession while the Congress’ stand was not on religious lines. The party held government responsible for the riot whoever stone pelters might have been.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 10:01 PM IST