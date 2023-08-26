 Bhopal: Congress Demands Inclusion Of Rally Cost With Candidates’ Poll Expenses
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Congress Demands Inclusion Of Rally Cost With Candidates’ Poll Expenses

Bhopal: Congress Demands Inclusion Of Rally Cost With Candidates’ Poll Expenses

According to the memorandum, CEO of election commission has fixed the election expense limit for candidates in the assembly elections, 2023.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 26, 2023, 12:25 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Congress Demands Inclusion Of Rally Cost With Candidates’ Poll Expenses | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A five-member delegation of Congress, in a memorandum to the chief election commission (CEO) on Friday, has demanded rally expenses being conducted in Vidhan Sabha constituencies of 39 declared candidates of BJP be added with their election expenses.

According to the memorandum, CEO of election commission has fixed the election expense limit for candidates in the assembly elections, 2023. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan are making announcement in Vidhan Sabha constituencies of the declared 39 candidates.

The public is directly being appealed to vote for BJP’s declared candidates and BJP is luring voters. It is a violation of the election process. The CM and ministers are organising public meetings and rallies at government expenses in favour of the declared party candidates with an object to meet political ends.

Therefore, expenses should be added to election expenses of the concerned declared candidates of BJP. Those who were in delegation included PCC vice-president Rajiv Singh, JP Dhanopia, vice president Prakash Jain, Mahendra Joshi and media cell president KK Mishra.

Read Also
MP: 1920 Kalyanis, Over 5000 Challenged People Receive Assistance Of 137 Crores
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation receives National E-Governance Award

Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation receives National E-Governance Award

BJP Welcomes New Entrants Into Its Fold

BJP Welcomes New Entrants Into Its Fold

Bhopal: Bairagarh Traders Down Shutters To Protest Proposed Elevated Bridge

Bhopal: Bairagarh Traders Down Shutters To Protest Proposed Elevated Bridge

To Check Violation Of Environmental Norms, Kaliasot River Catchment Area Demarcated, FTL Pillar...

To Check Violation Of Environmental Norms, Kaliasot River Catchment Area Demarcated, FTL Pillar...

Bhopal: Congress Demands Inclusion Of Rally Cost With Candidates’ Poll Expenses

Bhopal: Congress Demands Inclusion Of Rally Cost With Candidates’ Poll Expenses