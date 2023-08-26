Bhopal: Congress Demands Inclusion Of Rally Cost With Candidates’ Poll Expenses | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A five-member delegation of Congress, in a memorandum to the chief election commission (CEO) on Friday, has demanded rally expenses being conducted in Vidhan Sabha constituencies of 39 declared candidates of BJP be added with their election expenses.

According to the memorandum, CEO of election commission has fixed the election expense limit for candidates in the assembly elections, 2023. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan are making announcement in Vidhan Sabha constituencies of the declared 39 candidates.

The public is directly being appealed to vote for BJP’s declared candidates and BJP is luring voters. It is a violation of the election process. The CM and ministers are organising public meetings and rallies at government expenses in favour of the declared party candidates with an object to meet political ends.

Therefore, expenses should be added to election expenses of the concerned declared candidates of BJP. Those who were in delegation included PCC vice-president Rajiv Singh, JP Dhanopia, vice president Prakash Jain, Mahendra Joshi and media cell president KK Mishra.