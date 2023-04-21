Bhopal: Congress demands FIR against officials involved in Ayushman scam

Representative Image | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress, on Friday demanded that an FIR be lodged against guilty officials in connection with Ayushman Bharat Yojana scam. It claimed that Ayushman Bharat scam is of Rs 500 crore. Pradesh Congress’s state media president KK Mishra and party spokesman Amitabh Agnihotri informed journalists that Ayushman Bharat scam is around Rs 500 crore which took place in 422 empanelled hospitals.

They said, ‘While, Kailash Makwana was Lokayukta DG, had sought permission for investigation against Ayushman Bharat additional director Sapna Lovanshi.’

They said, ‘The scam surfaced during the tenure of principal secretary Pallavi Jain, ACS Mohammed Suleman, commissioner Prateek Hazela, PS Sanjay Goel, commissioner Akash Tripathi, commissioner Sudam Khade, CEO J Vijay Kumar, CEO Anurag Choudhary and additional director Sapna Lovanshi. Anurag Choudhary was removed on ground of video which went viral related to an irregularity of Rs 9 lakh.

They further said, ‘In reply to a query of Congress MLA Jaiverdhan Singh, the health minister informed Vidhan Sabha that there is no private hospital in “not for profit” category but the portal shows three hospitals –Rajdeep Institute of Nursing, Unique Hospital and Ayushman Hi-tech as profit making ones.’