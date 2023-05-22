Bhopal: Congress comment on CM’s anniv post leaves son fuming

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kartikeya Chouhan, son of Chief Minister, lashed at Congress over an objectionable post on social media against his father saying that the party does not understand the purity of relations and its leaders have less understanding of character. Kartikya's outburst came over the Congress comment on his father’s Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan social media post on his marriage anniversary. Chouhan had posted a video on his twitter handle, wishing his wife Sadhna Singh.

In the video, the chief minister was seen helping his wife in preparing food on ‘Chullah’. Commenting on the post of the chief minister, the state Congress wrote that now his (CM) pain to cook food on chulha is going to be over as he too will get a gas cylinder for Rs 500 after Kamal Nath becomes CM. Taking umbrage at Congress for the remark, Kartikya tweeted that his mother is standing like a force behind his father for the last 32 years. She stood with him in thick and thin but the Congress doesn’t understand the purity and love of relations and sees politics in everything, his tweet read. “Congress leaders have less understanding of character.

On the other hand, public service is the first priority for his father. His father (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) hardly gets time for family and such moments that he shares with family are very rare. But Congress has stooped so low that it is targeting such things for political benefit. He prayed that lord Bajrangbali would save such memorable moments of his parents from the evil eyes.

Read Also Summer camp in Bhopal: Kids show interest in table tennis