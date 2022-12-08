Bhopal: Congress celebrates victory in Himachal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The MP Congress leaders celebrated the party’s victory in Himachal Pradesh assembly elections and in by-elections of other states at a function at the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office in Bhopal on Thursday.The party leaders thanked the people of Himachal Pradesh for keeping faith in democracy.

State vice president and former MLA Prakash Jain said BJP was trying to celebrate its win in Gujarat, but the fact is that it has lost many elections this year. BJP has lost Himachal Pradesh to Congress, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to Aam Aadmi Party and a few by-elections this year, he added. “The fortune of the BJP is dwindling and that of the Congress is rising,” he said.