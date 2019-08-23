Bhopal: Congress-BJP face-off over urban bodies polls

BHOPAL: The tussle between Congress and BJP has intensified with the urban bodies elections coming near.

The way preparations are being made shows that urban bodies elections would be held after February. On the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party is prepared to protest against Congress delaying the elections and change the system.

BJP state president Rakesh Singh, interacting with media on Thursday, said the government is doing delimitation of local bodies in an arbitrary manner.

Attempts are being made to change the election system. Singh said change in election system of urban bodies should not be done and if the government does so then BJP would strongly protest against it.

The government is considering over not to conduct urban bodies on party basis. It is also under consideration that the election of mayor would not be done directly through corporators but indirectly.

If this happens, then Congress would easily be able to get its own candidate appointed as mayor. BJP intends that urban bodies elections should be held on party basis and the election for mayor should be held directly.

Singh said BJP is in power in most of the urban bodies across the state. He claimed that when Congress came to power, it tried to remove elected mayors. When it failed in its motive, it is now trying to change election system and capture urban bodies.