Bhopal: Congress attacks government over panchayat poll cancellation

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The state Congress leaders on Wednesday condemned state government and blamed it for cancellation of panchayat elections. Party MLA Sukhdev Panse termed it ìa big defeat of BJPî while former MLA Rakesh Chaturvedi said it was ìresult of inner fight between two leadersî that led to cancellation of elections.

On Tuesday, State Election Commission had withdrawn its order to conduct panchayat elections. Earlier, the state government had submitted proposal to Governor Mangubhai Patel to terminate the panchayat elections. The government also withdrew its ordinance. Panse said state government is trying to curtail rights of panchayat level leaders. The government has betrayed people of state by not conducting elections.

He said reservation process for district panchayat presidents was decided but reservation for the post of panch, sarpanch, janpad and members of district panchayat was put on hold. This shows the intention of the state government for not providing reservation to OBCs in elections.

Chaturvedi claimed that itís a fight between the two leaders - home minister Narottam Mishra and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

ìHome minister says, because of corona and Omicron, we are deciding to cancel the election. On the other hand, CM says that OBC people are not getting 27 per cent reservation in the election, so the elections stand withdrawn. Both statements are different, which shows that the leaders are not united on the issue,î he claimed.

The two Congress leaders claimed that decision of the former chief minister Kamal Nath was correct and if the state government had followed the proposal, the situation would not have occurred.

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 11:13 PM IST