Bhopal: Congress arranges bus for 25 Kerala students stranded in Bhopal

BHOPAL: Congress arranged a bus to ferry students stranded in city to their native place in Kerala. A bus carrying 25 students, including those from Wayanad, left for Kerala on Saturday morning in a bus arranged by Congress. There are nearly 60 students from the southern state, and the party might go ahead with arranging transportation for the stranded ones.

However, the decision by the Congress to arrange for the transportation of the stranded students in all likelihood would not go down well with the ruling BJP, which is claiming that arrangements are being made to ferry the migrants and all others stranded to their native states. Recently, the Congress and the Uttar Pradesh government had locked horns over plying of buses for migrant labourers in the BJP-ruled northern state. Youth Congress president MLA Kunal Choudhary and state media cell president MLA Jitu Patwari were instructed by the party seniors to arrange for the transportation of the students of Wayanad and other areas of the southern state. Wayanad is the Lok Sabha constituency of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Choudhary informed that around 60 students were stuck in the state capital due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, on Saturday 25 students were sent to their native state on a bus. Patwari said similar arrangements have also been made for the students stranded in Bhopal who belong to other districts, including Indore and other part of the Madhya Pradesh.