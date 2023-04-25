Bhopal: Congress appoints senior leaders as incharge of districts

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress state incharge JP Agarwal on Tuesday gave responsibilities of the districts to senior party leaders for ensuing Assembly elections. In a series of recent appointments, the AICC appointed six state-level incharge of whom four are election observers and two are state incharge.

The state incharge JP Agarwal has divided the state into five parts with each headed by an AICC secretary. Among them two are newly appointed while three were appointed earlier.

The AICC secretary and state incharge Kuldeep Indora will hold the charge of 14 districts comprising Ratlam city, Ratlam rural, Dhar, Indore city, Indore rural, Ujjain city, Ujjain rural, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Raisen, Vidisha, Bhopal city, Bhopal rural and Sehore.

The AICC secretary and state incharge Sanjay Kapoor will hold charge of 16 districts including Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla, Jabalpur city, Jabalpur rural, Balaghat, Seoni, Chhindwara, Hoshangabad, Narsinghpur, Betul, Sidhi, Singrauli city, Singrauli rural, Shahdol and Umaria.

The AICC secretary and state incharge CP Mittal will hold charge of 13 districts including Tikamgarh, Niwari, Chhattarpur, Sagar city, Sagar rural, Damoh, Panna, Katni city, Katni rural, Satna city, Satna rural, Rewa city and Rewa rural.

The AICC secretary and state incharge Shiv Bhattia will hold charge of 12 districts like Sheopur, Morena city, Morena rural, Bhind, Datia, Gwalior city, Gwalior rural, Shivpuri, Guna city, Guna rural, Ashoknagar and Rajgarh.

The AICC secretary and state incharge Sanjay Dutta will hold the charge of 13 districts including Khandwa city, Khandwa rural, Burhanpur city, Burhanpur rural, Khargone, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Harda, Dewas city, Dewas rural, Shajapur and Agar-Malwa.