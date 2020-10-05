Bhopal: Congress alleges BJP govt committed fraud worth Rs 110 crore under Centre’s scheme for tribal farmers

BHOPAL: The Congress leaders have alleged that BJP government has changed the name of the scheme run by the agriculture department and committed fraud to the tune of Rs 110 crore. Party’s state media vice president Bhupendra Gupta told mediapersons on Monday that BJP government had committed fraud of Rs 110 crore by supplying substandard seeds to tribals.

The Centre had launched scheme to supply sesbania seeds to MP’s tribal districts in 2016-17 and 2017-2018. The supply was meant for one lakh tribals living in 89 blocks. Under the scheme, it was decided to establish bio fertiliser units at farms of tribals. As part of the scheme, they were to produce green manure and earn money.

After investigation, the Vidhan Sabha committee found irregularities. Its meeting was chaired y the former speaker NP Prajapati on February 5, 2020. The seed in open market cost Rs 25 per kilogram but the agriculture department officials changed the scheme and added one word rostrata and it became sesbania rostrata seed. Thus, the cost of seed increased to Rs 100 to 110 per kilogram. But tribals didn’t benefit from the scheme and remained poor. The Congress party on Monday demanded action against officials involved in the scam.